Nine additional deaths reported, 1,233 new cases, 215 hospitalized

An additional nine COVID-19 related deaths were reported today, including one in the North Central zone.

That leads 90 deaths in the North Central zone and a total of 969 across Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic. One previously reported death was reviewed and removed from the total.

The province said that the deaths have occurred over the last several weeks but an issue with the website caused them to not be added to the dashboard.

Of those, one death was reported in the Central East zone, one in the Central West zone, four in the south Central Zone and one in the South East zone.

Provincially of the 215 people in hospital with COVID, 192 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in the ICU.

Of the patients not in ICU, 88 have a COVID-related illness, 89 are incidental and 15 have not been determined.

Of the 23 positive cases in ICU, 15 have a COVID-related illness, seven are incidental and one is undetermined.

The North Central zone saw 46 new cases reported for Jan. 21, an increase of four from yesterday. However, of the previous cases with pending residence information, an additional 273 cases were added to the regional totals.

There are now 756 active cases in North Central and 20 people are in the hospital. Of those, three are in ICU.

By sub zone, North Central 1 now has 130 active cases with six added today, North Central 2 had 29 new cases for 514 active today and North Central 3 saw an addition of 11 cases to bring them to 112 active cases.

Yesterday, 155 tests were done and 89,182 tests have been completed in since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 150 doses of vaccine were administered and 88 more people are now considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 128,826 doses of vaccine have been given in the zone and 61,649 people are fully vaccinated.

In North Central, the mostly recently eligible age group of five to 11-year-olds has had 42 per cent receiving one dose and 13 per cent now fully vaccinated.

Older youth aged 12 to 17 show much higher rates with 81 per cent having one dose and 73 per cent fully vaccinated.

The provincial highlights are as follows:

As of January 21, there are 1,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 106,328 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (44), Far North Central (9), Far North East (17), North West (36), North Central (46), North East (37), Saskatoon (285), Central West (20), Central East (97), Regina (302), South West (45), South Central (75), and South East (87) zones and 133 new cases have pending residence information

Of the 1,233 new cases reported today, 229 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 45 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 685 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 274 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose

-1,173 cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (40), Far North Central (3), Far North East (69), North West (379), North Central (273), North East (16), Saskatoon (111), Central West (32), Central East (50), Regina (125), South West (16), South Central (27), and South East (32) zones.

-25 SK residents tested out-of-province were added to the Saskatoon (7), Central East (1), Regina (13), South Central (2), and South East (2) zones. Details of additions are included in a one time table included at the end of the report

-Two (2) cases were removed from the Central East (from January 14 (1)), and Regina (from January 15 (1)) zones

-106,328 cases are confirmed

-27,186 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-23,012 cases are from the North area (10,070 North West, 9,573 North Central, 3,369 North East)

-22,409 cases are from the Regina area

-10,067 cases are from the Far North area (4,762 Far North West, 569 Far North Central, 4,736 Far North East)

-13,880 cases are from the South area (2,890 South West, 4,085 South Central, 6,905 South East)

-8,343 cases are from the Central area (1,928 Central West, 6,415 Central East)

-1,431 cases have pending residence information

-12,199 cases are considered active and 93,160 cases are considered recovered

Almost two-fifths (38.3%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

As of January 21st, a total of 215 individuals are hospitalized, including 192 inpatient hospitalizations and 23 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 215 patients, 71 (33.0%) were not fully vaccinated

The SHA dashboard includes 215 hospitalizations: 192 residents are inpatient: of those, 88 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 89 are incidental COVID infections and 15 have not yet been determined. 23 residents are in ICUs: of those, 15 are for COVID-19-related illnesses, 7 are for incidental COVID infections and 1 is undetermined

Nine (9) new deaths reported today. One (1) individual whose death was flagged as COVID-19 previously is no longer flagged, and has been removed from the total. A total of 969 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 0.9%.

1,403,443 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of January 18, 2022, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,176,773 tests performed per million. The national rate of 1,450,921 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 1,240 ( 103.0 new cases per 100,000)