RCMP lay charges after seizing ‘significant amount of alcohol’ on Jan. 14

A 29-year-old man faces two charges after Pinehouse RCMP seized a “significant amount of alcohol” during a traffic stop on Jan. 14.

The items seized include 10 12-packs of coolers, three six-packs of coolers, roughly eight individual coolers, five 60-oz bottles of vodka, one 26-oz bottle of vodka, one bottle of flavoured whiskey and two cases containing 24 beer each.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 on Hwy 914.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP is aware that some individuals will purchase excessive quantities of alcohol in larger centre, transport it to remote communities, and resell it for profit at an inflated price,” an RCMP press release reads. “This practice negatively impacts the safety of our communities.”

RCMP say resellers don’t typically use the say practices licensed establishments use, like checking for age or signs of intoxication.

Anyone with information about the illegal resale of alcohol in their community can contact RCMP at 306-310-RCMP. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.