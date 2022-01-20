Province reports 1,158 new COVID cases, 215 patients in hospital

Another 1,158 cases were added to the provincial total of COVID-19 numbers on Jan. 20, and another 16 people are in hospital.

There are now 215 COVID patients in hospital, 23 of which are in the ICU. Of those 215 patients, 74 were not fully vaccinated.

Also, 90 of the inpatient admissions are due to COVID-related illness, 88 are incidental and 14 are not yet determined.

Of those in the ICU, 15 have a COVID-related illness, six are incidental and two are undetermined.

Hospitalizations in the North Central zone increased by six in the last 24 hours and now stand at 22 with two people in the ICU.

Another 42 new cases were added to the North Central active case list, 24 fewer than yesterday. There are 590 active infections.

In the North Central 1 sub-zone, 110 people are infected with seven new cases, in North Central 2 (Prince Albert), 380 cases are confirmed with 18 new and of the 100 active cases in North Central 3, 17 are new.

So far, North Central has seen 9,254 cases and no new deaths were reported.

Yesterday, 155 tests were performed and 150 new doses of vaccine were administered.

Adding the 88 new people now considered fully vaccinated brings the total to 61,649.

A total of 128,826 doses of vaccine have been administered in the zone so far.

Provincial summary is as follows:

As of January 20th, there are 1,158 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 105,072 reported cases

The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (18), North West (54), North Central (42), North East (13), Saskatoon (366), Central West (18), Central East (66), Regina (349), South West (10), South Central (35), and South East (64) zones and 113 new cases have pending residence information

Of the 1,158 new cases reported today, 221 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 57 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 637 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 243 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose

Two (2) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Regina (from January 1 (1)), and South Central (from January 15 (1)) zones

14 SK residents tested out-of-province were added to the Far North West (from January 17 (1)), Saskatoon (from January 8 (1), January 16 (2), January 17 (5)), Regina (from January 8 (1), January 9 (1), January 13 (1)), and South Central (from January 17 (1)) zones and 1 pending residence location

One (1) repeated case was removed to the Far North West zone from January 18, 2022

105,072 cases are confirmed

26,783 cases are from the Saskatoon area

22,225 cases are from the North area (9,655 North West, 9,254 North Central, 3,316 North East)

21,970 cases are from the Regina area

13,594 cases are from the South area (2,829 South West, 3,981 South Central, 6,784 South East)

9,885 cases are from the Far North area (4,678 Far North West, 557 Far North Central, 4,650 Far North East)

8,144 cases are from the Central area (1,876 Central West, 6,268 Central East)

2,471 cases have pending residence information

11,973 cases are considered active and 92,138 cases are considered recovered

Almost two-fifths (36.2%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

As of January 20th, a total of 215 individuals are hospitalized, including 192 inpatient hospitalizations and 23 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 215 patients, 74 (34.4%) were not fully vaccinated.

The SHA dashboard includes 215 hospitalizations: 192 residents are inpatient: of those, 90 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 88 are incidental, COVID infections and 14 have not yet been determined. 23 residents are in ICUs: of those, 15 are for COVID-19-related illnesses, 6 are for incidental COVID infections and 2 are undetermined

No (0) new deaths reported today. 961 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 0.9%.

1,396,747 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of January 17, 2022, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,176,773 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,449,858 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 1,269 (105.3 new cases per 100,000).