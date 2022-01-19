Library to temporarily close on Thursday

The John M. Cuelenaere Public Library will temporarily close on Thursday, Jan. 20 so city crews can work on the nearby sewer system.

Regular library hours will resume on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

“We just didn’t see how we could open without washrooms for 12 hours for the staff,” library director Alex Jurio said. “With the complexity of that on short notice (and) without … some way to figure it out, this is just the easiest way.”

According to an email from the City of Prince Albert, crews are expected to close the intersection of 12th Street and First Avenue East from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for sewer relining.