Woman missing from Cornerstone shopping area

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating 31-year-old Flora Jane Bird.

Flora was last seen in the area around the Cornerstone Shopping District at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Flora was last seen wearing black pants and a white jacket and described as 5’5 tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Flora’s health, safety, and wellbeing, and believe her to be in the city of Prince Albert.

If you have knowledge on where Flora is or have seen her, contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.