Who Has Lost the Logic in the Vaccine Debate?

Why would any logical person choose to face severe medical complications of COVID if they could be avoided? Most of us have weighed the issues and decided to follow vaccine recommendations. But some flatly refuse. Why?

No issue is crying out louder for resolution than this vaccine debate. Now governments are set to mandate COVID vaccines to force hesitant citizens to comply. It’s been done before time and again – for childhood immunizations, for example.

That’s one way to go about it. But a look at the medical evidence should help compel sensible people to opt in.

A growing stack of studies shows that vaccinated people are much less likely to die from COVID than the unvaccinated. Do not people desire to stay on this planet?

Undoubtedly, some people feel like giving up. The cause might be inept government, threat of nuclear war, increasing inflation, or a dysfunctional family. But death by COVID can be avoided. And note, this disease is not a pleasant way to die. Giving in to COVID is not a rational choice.

Beyond the short-term risk of serious illness or death, there are awful complications of “long-COVID”, occurring when patients do not recover for several weeks or months following the start of symptoms. Estimates range, but studies show that 50% or more of COVID survivors suffer numerous long-term problems.

Have a look at the reports of any leading research-intensive hospital. Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital is one example. Dr. Idan Roifman, cardiologist, is using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to find evidence of heart damage in recovered COVID patients. Observations show an adverse inflammatory effect of COVID infection on the heart muscle. Injury can be similar to a heart attack. This is not good news, especially given COVID also increases the risk of blood clots.

The brain can be injured too, but researchers are not sure to what extent. One concern is that patients who have been on ventilators before recovering from COVID have been found to have micro-bleeds into the brain or mini strokes. Other individuals recovered from COVID have on-going inflammation in the brain. They suffer from lingering brain-fog and poor memory. Dr. Simon Graham, another researcher at Sunnybrook Hospital, is studying how COVID’s impact on the brain could be responsible for post-COVID persistent shortness of breath and abnormal heart rate.

It’s logical to ask, could this brain pathology from COVID infection trigger mental health issues? Dr. Anthony Levitt, chief of Sunnybrook’s Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program, is trying to provide answers.

An 18-month study of 7,500 people reveals those who have suffered from COVID have a greater risk of depression, anxiety and substance misuse, compared to those who have not been infected. A report in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine that long-COVID’s common symptoms include “cognitive impairment, memory loss, anxiety and sleep disorders.” Employment issues are also a concern.

Why risk these complications? Critics complain the vaccine was too rushed, that it is a huge, unprecedented experiment with unknown effects. They do not want to be guinea pigs. For some it is an intrusion into personal liberty. Others are convinced the vaccine does not provide immunity or won’t last long enough.

They argue, “I don’t take drugs just because others do.” Or “I refuse the propaganda.” Some of the unconvinced reject becoming chronic users of pharmaceutical drugs.

The conclusion? We weighed all aspects of these issues have chosen the safe path. We have no desire to be on ventilators gasping for oxygen! Be careful of what you refuse.

Sign-up at www.docgiff.comto receive our weekly e-newsletter. For comments, contact-us@docgiff.com. Follow us Instagram @docgiff and @diana_gifford_jones