19-year-old La Loche man charged with child porn offences

A 19-year-old man from La Loche is facing a charge of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Deondre Piche was arrested on Jan. 13 by La Loche RCMP.

Officers allege that the pornography was made available through an popular online social media application.

A search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at a residence in the community, identified as the location where the offences took place.

Electronic devices were seized and the investigation continues.

Piche was released on multiple conditions by the La Loche Provincial Court.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of the Provincial Coordinator S/Sgt Shawn Stubbs and investigators from Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.