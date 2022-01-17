Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Big River

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking near the Big River First Nation.

RCMP reported that on Jan. 16, they were told of an injured adult male on Highway 793 near the community at about 6:40 pm.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his family notified.

Preliminary investigation shows he was struck by a motor vehicle and officers from the Big River detachment and a Traffic Reconstructionist are investigating.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police should call the Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590, or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.