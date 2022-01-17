Mintos play first game in nearly a month, shutout Trojans 3-0

Jacob Cossette, Matthew Cudmore, and Zach Bansley each scored on Sunday in Tisdale, as the Prince Albert Mintos blanked the Trojans 3-0 in their first game since Dec. 19.

The Mintos have now won four games in a row, after heading into the holiday break winners of three straight. They had two games against the Yorkton Maulers on Jan. 8th and 9th postponed to the end of the month due to COVID-19 reasons. They were also scheduled to host the Saskatoon Contacts on the 12th, but that contest has also been rescheduled, and will be played as their last game of the regular season.

“It was nice to get playing again,” head coach Tim Leonard said. “We had a good week of practice before our game, and it was nice to get rolling again with a win.”

After a scoreless first period, Cossette scored Prince Albert’s first goal in 29 days with a powerplay marker in the second. The Mintos’ leading scorer extended his point streak to seven games, and gave him his league leading 54th point of the season.

Cudmore picked up his fifth goal of the season late in the third period with 4:01 remaining in regulation. The 16-year-old’s insurance marker put Prince Albert up 2-0 late on the Trojans, and they never looked back.

Zach Bansley scored Prince Albert’s second goal of the third period with 54 seconds left in the game. Barnsley’s 12th of the season came just 18 seconds after the Mintos killed off a penalty. He extended his point streak to six games, with 11 points in that stretch (5G-6A).

The Mintos improved to 17-11-0-1 with the win, while the Trojans fell to 3-24-0-2. Jayden Kraus made 23 saves between the pipes for Prince Albert, picking up his second shutout of the season, and ninth win. Cody Wilson put in a strong performance in goal for the Trojans despite the loss, making 39 saves on 42 shots fired his way.

“The kids were pretty excited to get back on the ice,” Leonard said. “I thought our first 10 minutes in Tisdale were really good. We know we’re not the best team in the league, but we know we can compete with everybody.

“I think we have developed a little bit of swagger, and we’re feeling confident about ourselves. Our young guys have half a season played now too, and they feel good about their game, and it’s good to see.”

These two teams are back at it again on Wednesday for a rematch at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is at 7pm.

