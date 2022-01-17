City budget adoption delayed

Local Journalism Initiative

Adoption of the City of Prince Albert’s budget will be delayed by another couple of weeks.

City council had planned to discuss the 2022 budget on Jan. 17 but the meeting was cancelled after too many people could not attend.

“There were a lot of people that are away so we felt it was better to cancel it and we would re-schedule it,” said Sherry Person, the City Clerk.

Normally the Prince Albert budget is adopted by the end of December, but some councils wait longer, even until March or later and after the provincial budget is set.

“It’s not a huge rush,” Person said. “The city is still going to be financially capable of running.”

They will try to set a new meeting date within the next few weeks.

The budget portion sets how much the City needs to operate for the next 12 months, but ratepayers won’t know what their tax bill will be until the province sets the mil rate for education, generally done in March or April.

