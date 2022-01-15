Province reports 70 new cases in North Central Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday.

This was among 1,114 total cases in the province.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 327 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 10,923 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 238 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 96 active cases and North Central 3 has 65 active cases.

One new case was also added to North Central on Saturday.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported. There have been 961 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the outbreak.

There are now 1,684 total confirmed Omicron cases with 39 in North Central.

According to the province, 36.8 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

The province noted this week that since Jan. 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is not accurate. This table is no longer featured on the dashboard until a review of the information is complete and the data rectified.

There are currently 150 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 58 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 139 receiving inpatient care and 11 in the ICU. North Central has 11 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 150 hospitalizations, of these 139 residents are inpatient and of those, 64 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 54 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 21have not yet been determined. Of the 11 residents are in ICU, six are for COVID-19-related illnesses and five are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,120, or 92.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 347 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 86,259.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,499 cases are from the North area (9,444 North West, 8,888 North Central and 3,167 North East).

There were 3,424 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Jan. 15, there have been 1,378,249 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,829,357.

There were 258 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 61,318 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.