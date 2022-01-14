Search for the Stars takes flight at the E.A. Rawlinson

The best young performers in the Prince Albert area are ready to step up to the mic and launch their musical careers.

The annual Search for the Stars musical competition kicks of Saturday with a series of workshops with veteran performers, followed by a live show at the E.A. Rawlinson on Sunday.

Rawlinson marketing and events coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk said it’s exciting to have a young, diverse group of artists take the stage.

“We had a great turnout this year and the selection of who actually made it into the showcase was very difficult for the judges. They said they had a heck of a time,” Stelmaschuk said.

“It was tough. I don’t envy them.”

This year’s group of performers were chosen following auditions in November. Stelmaschuk said she’s always impressed by the depth, competence and maturity of the youth who take part, and so were the judges.

“They were blown away, not just by the quality—like how good everybody was—but the variety of music everybody performed for them,” she said. “They were impressed by the taste and the genre.”

The weekend kicks off with a series of workshops that are designed to show young musicians the ropes. Teaching sessions include everything from how to perform a sound check to tips for performing with a live band.

Stelmaschuk said they try to show the performers what it’s like to be a professional musician.

“It’s just different little things and how to professionally handle them,” she explained. “It’s things that you can ask for that a lot of performers might be scared to ask for the first time stepping on a stage to sing with a band. They try to walk them through all those kinds of things—little tips on how to be a better performer.”

Sunday’s performance will be shown live online and in person. Stelmaschuk said they’re trying to be a safe as possible, and plan to host viewers in the Rawlinson auditorium. Those who can’t make the trip, or prefer to watch from home, can still buy a ticket to watch the livestream from the Rawlinson’s website.

Stelmaschuk encouraged viewers who take the livestream option to test it out on their computer prior to the event to make sure it works properly

The show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.