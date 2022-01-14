Province reports record 1,420 COVID-19 cases Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday.

This was among 1,420 total cases in the province which is a record high during the course of the pandemic.

The Regina and Saskatoon zones led the province with 334 new cases each. Of the 97,545 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 10,325 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 224 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 80 active cases and North Central 3 has 52 active cases.

One new case that tested positive out of province was also added to North Central on Friday.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported. There have been 961 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the outbreak.

There are now 1,624 total confirmed Omicron cases with 39 in North Central.

The province noted that since Jan. 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is not accurate. This table is no longer featured on the dashboard until a review of the information is complete and the data rectified.

According to the province, 43.2 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 131 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 56 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 123 receiving inpatient care and eight in the ICU. North Central eight patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 131 hospitalizations, of these 123 residents are inpatient and of those, 59 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 46 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 18 have not yet been determined. Eight residents are in ICUs, of those five are for COVID-19-related illnesses and three are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,093, or 90.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 347 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 86,259.

Since the start of the pandemic, 21,343 cases are from the North area (9,389 North West, 8,817 North Central and 3,137 North East).

There were 4,396 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Jan. 14, there have been 1,374,825 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,826,474.

There were 170 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 61,180 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.