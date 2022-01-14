Man barricades himself in home Thursday evening

The Prince Albert Police Service dealt with an individual who barricaded themselves in a home on Thursday evening.

According to a release Friday just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 patrol officers responded to a threats complaint in the 1200 Block of First Street East. Upon arrival, the suspect confronted police at the door with a large machete before retreating back inside the residence and barricading himself.

They explained that Police contained the residence and attempted to negotiate the man’s arrest. The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiators were called to assist and the man surrendered peacefully just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The 34-year-old suspect had outstanding warrants on charges of assault causing bodily harm and mischief, and is now facing additional charges of assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

No one was injured in the incident.