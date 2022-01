The WHL announced three Raider games that have been rescheduled. Their meeting with the Edmonton Oil Kings has been moved to the last game of their upcoming road trip, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Meanwhile their home and home set with the Swift Current Broncos, originally scheduled for Jan 7th and 8th, has been moved to March 14th and 16th. Prince Albert will host the Broncos on the 14, with Swift Current hosting on the 16th.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca