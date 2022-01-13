Sask Rivers board planning meetings with Catholic Division and others

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education is planning meetings with many groups including the Prince Albert Catholic School Division, Prince Albert and Area Teachers Association (PAATA) and Members of Parliament serving in the area.

The matter of these meetings or linkages was discussed at the board’s regular meeting on Monday and they have selected dates for meetings with the Catholic Division, PAATA and MLAs Gary Vidal and Randy Hoback.

Director of education Robert Bratvold explained that during the day Tuesday the division was able to add Hoback to the already established meeting date with Vidal of Jan. 17.

“So we do have meetings scheduled with Prince Albert Catholic and it’s tentatively set for the 31 of January and then the PAATA is the 16 of February so a couple linkages with some important partners that we have,” Bratvold said.

According to Bratvold they have a good working relationship with the Catholic Division.

“I will say it has been more of a challenge to actually connect because normally trustees will gather at SSBA, School Board Association gatherings and lots of conversations happen there. (Catholic Division director of education) Lorel (Trumier) and I speak regularly and that’s really positive,” Bratvold said.

“This is a little bit more of a formal thing but it’s also very conversational and it is helpful for us to be collaborative and we each have some of our own distinct needs but so much of what we do is common to each other and we can work,” he explained.

The other jurisdictions with both public and Catholic include Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Lloydminster, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, North Battleford with eight Catholic Divisions in the province.

“It’s a distinct thing and it is a very positive thing when you have a positive relationship,” he said.

The board has also begun the process of planning gatherings with School Community Councils (SCCs) which was also on the agenda. He explained that they plan to evolve it from the previous format of a single event with all SCCS into a grouping of schools with similar dynamics.

“Then potentially follow that with an SCC engagement event that would include the SCC chair and the principal but would involve more SCC members and there is some exciting possibilities there,” Bratvold said.