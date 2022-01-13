Quebec man arrested in Prince Albert hotel makes first appearance in court

A 36-year-old man from Laval, Que. Faces multiple charges after being arrested in Prince Albert a week ago.

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested Lushell Amisial Pierre in a hotel room the evening of Jan. 7. Police were acting on a search warrant for the hotel room and a residence on the 2300 block of Second Avenue West.

Investigators located individual bags of crack cocaine, cocaine, small quantities of cash, cell phones, a functioning scale, and a pocket knife.

Pierre faces three charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest. He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court earlier this week.

A 28-year-old Saskatoon woman was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with the case.