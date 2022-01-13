Moe ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Premier Scott Moe says he’s feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Moe announced the results of a rapid antigen test on his social media feeds Thursday morning. The Premier’s Office also notified all journalists who attended his Jan. 12 press conference in person about the positive test.

Moe’s last negative test was the evening of Jan. 9, according to the press release.

“Premier Moe is experiencing no symptoms and routinely monitors his status through testing,” the press release reads. “All close contacts have been notified.”

Provincial NDP leader Ryan Meili was among those who wished the Premier well following the announcement.

“Wishing the premier and everyone in Saskatchewan who contracted COVID a speedy recovery,” Meili wrote. “The premier has his booster dose, which puts him in a good spot to recover quickly. We know Omicron is spreading quickly—if you haven’t yet gotten your shots, go get one.”

The premier thanked Meili for his remarks, writing “that is great advice for everyone.”

In addition to his press conference on Jan. 12, Moe also travelled to the Northern Village of La Loche on Jan. 10 to announce the replacement location for a new elementary school.

Moe is fully vaccinated. He received his booster shot in late December.