Province reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the North Central zone on Tuesday.

This was among 1,037 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 378 new cases. Of the 94,080 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 8,229 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 180 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 73 active cases and North Central 3 has 42 active cases.

One case was assigned to North Central Tuesday.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-10 reported Tuesday.

There have been 961 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

There are now 1,428 total confirmed Omicron cases with 34 in North Central

According to the province, 45.8 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

The province noted that since Jan. 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is not accurate. This table is no longer featured on the dashboard until a review of the information is complete and the data rectified.

There are currently 121 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 54 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 110 receiving inpatient care and 11 in the ICU. North Central has nine patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 121 hospitalizations: 110 residents are inpatient: of those, 57 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 44 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and nine have not yet been determined. 11 residents are in ICUs and of those, 10 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and one is an incidental, asymptomatic infections.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 980, or 81.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 84,890.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20,996 cases are from the North area (9,244 North West, 8,692 North Central and 3,060 North East).

There were 1,085 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan reported on Tuesday. As of Dec. 29, there have been 1,363,519 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,301 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,818,851.

There were 66 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday.

According to the province 60,894 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.