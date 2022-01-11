Police nab man wanted on 29 charges

A man wanted by several RCMP detachments and the Prince Albert Police is behind bars after being seen in Muskoday First Nation on Jan. 5.

Jamie Rod Wilson, age 29, was arrested in Crystal Springs, after jumping out the main floor of a window in a residence.

The Prince Albert Crime Reduction team spotted Wilson in Muskoday and allege he was driving a stolen vehicle at the time.

They then say they watched him pass several vehicles on the shoulder of Highway 3.

Following his arrest, Wilson is accused of causing significant damage to one of the police vehicle’s interior doors.

In addition to his 29 outstanding warrants, Wilson is now charged with

-1 count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code.

– 1 count, flight from police, Section 320.17 of the Criminal Code.

-1 count, mischief over $5,000, Section 430(3) of the Criminal Code.

-1 count failure to comply with 24-hour curfew, Section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code.

-1 count, possession of stolen property over $5,000, Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

He will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court next on January 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.