Hawks and Mustangs pause activities due to COVID-19

The Sherwood Division saw two more teams go on pause during the second week of January due to COVID-19.

Both the Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks temporarily halted all team activities due to the virus.

The Mustangs announced on Jan. 4 that they would be pausing for a minimum five day period. Games postponed included Jan. 4 against the Ice Wolves in La Ronge, Jan 7 against the Bombers in Flin Flon and Jan. 8 against the Bombers in Melfort.

“The Mustangs will continue to follow the direction of Public Health during this time,” the club stated in a press release.

One game has been rescheduled. The Mustangs will take on La Ronge on March 2 and 7:30 p.m. to make up for the Jan. 4 game.

The Hawks also announced that they would be pausing for a minimum five day period on Jan. 4. They initially postponed only their Jan. 8 game against the Yorkton Terriers. On Jan. 6, they revised and also postponed their Jan. 11 game against the Battlefords North Stars in North Battleford and Jan. 12 game at Kindersley.

“The Hawks will continue to follow the direction of Public Health during this time,” the club stated in a press release.

New dates have yet been determined.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves returned to the ice after their own pause of activities with a 4-2 win over the Terriers in Yorkton on Friday, Jan. 7.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 2-1 after the second.

Brandon Della Paolera had a pair of goals for La Ronge. Walker Jermone and Gavin Mattey scored the other Ice Wolves’ goals. Maddux Nollski and Zach McIntyre responded for the Terriers.

Xavier Cannon made 25 saves for the Ice Wolves; Kael DePape made 33 saves for Yorkton.

As of Jan. 10, the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 22-9-1-4 with 49 points, the Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 15-17-1-2 with 33 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 12-19-0-5 with 29 points.

The Mustangs and Ice Wolves are scheduled to play in Melfort on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

This weekend sees the Mustangs and league leading Humboldt Broncos facing off in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 14 and in Humboldt on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Ice Wolves play the Melville Millionaires on Friday, Jan. 14 in La Ronge.

The Hawks are scheduled to face the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Saturday, Jan. 15.