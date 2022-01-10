Two charged in Mistawasis homicide

Two people are facing charges of second degree murder in connection with the death of 36-year-old Troy Watson in Mistawasis in 2020.

Roy Lasas, age 21, and another male who was a youth at the time are both facing a single criminal count.

Watson was pronounced dead by paramedics called to report of an unconscious man outside of a home on the First Nation on November 17, 2020.

Investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit along with members from Yorkton General Investigation Services, Meadow Lake, Shellbrook and Prince Albert have been working on the case.

Both accused men have been remanded into custody and appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 10.

The second man cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the offence.

Both are from Mistawasis.