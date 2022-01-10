Public help sought solving Air Ronge homicide

RCMP are looking for any information the public may have in connection with the homicide of a woman on Waco Drive on January 8, 2022.

The victim was Jennifer Hendry, age 46, and lived at the residence.

– Please look at the attached picture and video, available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41CQnBL9SAU.

The photo/video are the best quality available at the time and show a person that investigators would like to talk to as police believe the person might have important information.

Anyone that recognizes the person is asked to call La Ronge RCMP.

Anyone in the greater La Ronge area that has a video surveillance system is asked to check footage from the evening of January 7 to the morning of January 8.

If the same individual shown in the photo/video is present in any captured video footage you have – please contact the La Ronge RCMP.

Investigators continue to ask that people with property in the area check to determine if they have been the victim of a property crime.

Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Information can be reported to the La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.