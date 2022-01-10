1,069 new cases, no additional deaths or hospitalizations

The province reported 1,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 10, a reduction of 32 from the previous day.

There are still 119 people in the hospital which is the same as yesterday. Of those 108 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in the ICU.

The North Central zone saw 49 new cases added on Jan. 10, an increase of 24 from the previous day and reduction in hospitalizations from nine to eight. One person is in the ICU.

Of the new cases, over 50 per cent are in Prince Albert, which had 27 cases reported and now has 175 known active cases.

North Central 1 had an additional 17 cases added and now has 71 active infections while North Central 3 has 38 active cases, five of which are new.

The total number of known active infections is 284 in the zone.

New doses of vaccine numbered 134 and 91 more people are now fully vaccinated for a total of 60,855.

Of the cases in the North Central zone, 34 are confirmed to be Omicron and another 44 are likely to be.

Provincially, 2,245 suspected cases and 1,428 confirmed cases are Omicron.

Provincial highlights are as follows:

The new cases are located in the Far North West (8), Far North Central (), Far North East (2), North West (12), North Central (49), North East (15), Saskatoon (268), Central West (9), Central East (73), Regina (343), South West (32), South Central (62) and South East (92) zones and 104 new cases have pending residence information

Ten cases were assigned to the North West (From January 5 (1), January 6 (4), January 7 (2)), North Central (from January 5 (3)), zones

11 SK residents tested positive out-of-province were added to the case counts in North West (from December 31 (1), January 4 (1), January 8 (1)), Saskatoon (from January 4 (1), January 5 (1), January 7 (2)), Central East (from January 8 (1)), and Regina (from January 3 (1), January 6 (1), January 7 (1)) zones

92,940 cases are confirmed

22,965 cases are from the Saskatoon area

20,888 cases are from the North area (9,198 North West, 8,646 North Central, 3,044 North East)

18,988 cases are from the Regina area

12,057 cases are from the South area (2,497 South West, 3,553 South Central, 6,007 South East)

9,569 cases are from the Far North area (4,513 Far North West, 543 Far North Central, 4,513 Far North East)

7,236 cases are from the Central area (1,677 Central West, 5,559 Central East)

1,237 cases have pending residence information

7,750 cases are considered active and 84,229 cases are considered recovered

Nearly one-half (44.6%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

As of January 10th a total of 119 individuals are hospitalized, including 108 inpatient hospitalizations and 11 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 119 patients, 53 (44.5%) were not fully vaccinated.

The SHA dashboard includes 119 hospitalizations: 108 residents are inpatient: of those, 59 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 13 have not yet been determined. 10 residents are in ICUs: of those, eight (8) are for COVID-19-related illnesses, two (2) are incidental, asymptomatic infections

No (0) new death reported today. 961 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,359,982 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of January 5, 2022, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,136,568 tests performed per million. The national rate of 1,403,367 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 871 (72.3 new cases per 100,000)

Since January 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is not accurate. This table is no longer featured on the dashboard until a review of the information is complete and the data rectified.