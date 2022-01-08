944 news cases, nine more in hospital

The Sask. Health Authority reported 944 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan 8, a reduction of 233 from the previous day, and nine more people in the hospital with the virus.

There are now 6,897 active cases of COVID infection in the province.

Of the 114 total patients, 13 are in ICU and 47.4 per cent were not vaccinated.

Of the in-patient hospitalizations, 58 are with a COVID-19 related illness, 36 are incident or asymptomatic and seven have not been determined.

Of the 13 people in the ICU, 11 are from COVID related illness and two are undetermined.

Saskatoon has the highest number of COVID patients with 46 and seven in intensive care. The City of Regina has 30 hospitalizations with two people in intensive care.

All of Prince Albert’s nine hospitalizations are receiving inpatient care and is an increase of one from yesterday.

The North Central zone has 26 new cases for a total of 240 active known infections and 8,229 recoveries.

The cases number 47 in North Central 1, an increase of seven, 155 in North Central 2 (the City of Prince Albert), an increase of 18 and 38 in North Central 3, an increase of one.

So far there have been 8,558 confirmed cases and 89 deaths in the zone.

Yesterday, 134 tests were performed and 168 doses of vaccine were given out. So far, 127,148 doses of vaccine have been administered in North Central and 60,665 people are now fully vaccinated.

Provincially, 3,034 new doses of vaccine were administered and 1,813,493 doses have been given so far.

Of the provincial population, 866,037 people are now fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,936 from the previous day.

No new deaths were reported in Saskatchewan so the total remains at 961.

Of the deaths so far, four people were aged 19 or younger, 39 people were between the ages of 20 and 39, 109 deaths were amongst those in their 40s or 50s, 400 were people aged 60 to 79 and 409 were 80 or older.

Provincial summary is as follows:

The new cases are located in the Far North West (19), Far North East (10), North West (34), North Central (26), North East (39), Saskatoon (224), Central West (19), Central East (68), Regina (225), South West (29), South Central (46) and South East (80) zones and 118 new cases have pending residence information.

Eight SK residents tested positive out-of-province were added to the case counts in the Saskatoon (from January 4 (1)), Regina (from January 2 (1), January 3 (2), January 4 (1), January 5 (2)), and South East (from January 5 (1)) zones.

-One case with pending residence information was removed from the case counts on January 6, 2022.

-90,765 cases are confirmed

-22,324 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-20,724 cases are from the North area (9,157 North West, 8,558 North Central, 3,009 North East)

-18,348 cases are from the Regina area

-11,649 cases are from the South area (2,411 South West, 3,456 South Central, 5,782 South East)

-9,550 cases are from the Far North area (4,498 Far North West, 543 Far North Central, 4,509 Far North East)

-7,062 cases are from the Central area (1,640 Central West, 5,422 Central East)

-1,108 cases have pending residence information

-6,897 cases are considered active and 82,907 cases are considered recovered.

Less than one-half (45.8%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39.

No new deaths reported today. 961 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,352,483 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of January 5, 2022, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,136,568 tests performed per million. The national rate of 1,403,367 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 704 (58.4 new cases per 100,000).

Since January 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is not accurate. This table is no longer featured on the dashboard until a review of the information is complete and the data rectified.