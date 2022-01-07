Three youth, one adult charged in Pelican Narrows stabbing, shooting

Three male youth and one man are facing charges after a New Year’s Day assault in the community of Pelican Narrows.

RCMP officers were called to Nesoteo Road shortly after 8:00 am on Jan. 1 to a reported shooting and stabbing.

Officers found two injured men at the scene. Both were taken to hospital in Saskatoon and have since been released.

“Since January 1, our detachment has executed two search warrants at two separate residences in the community of Pelican Narrows in relation to this investigation,” said S/Sgt. Rod Rudnisky, Pelican Narrows Detachment Commander. “A total of thirteen firearms were seized as a result. This is one of a significant number of calls for police assistance our detachment responded to over New Years eve and day. We remain dedicated to keeping our community safe and are continuing to investigate this incident.”

As a result of investigation, Drey Morin, age 20, from Pelican Narrows is charged with:

1 count, Discharge firearm with intent – section 244(1) of the Criminal Code

1 count, Aggravated assault, section 268 of the Criminal Code

1 count, Assault with weapon, section 267(a) of the Criminal Code

1 count, Breach of undertaking, section 144(4)(a) of the Criminal Code

He was released by court for a next appearance on April 5, 2022 at Pelican Narrows Provincial Court at 10:00 a.m.

Three male youth from Pelican Narrows are charged with:

1 count, Discharge firearm with intent – section 244(1) of the Criminal Code

1 count, Aggravated assault, section 268 of the Criminal Code

1 count, Assault with weapon, section 267(a) of the Criminal Code

They cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Their next court date is April 5, 2022 at Pelican Narrows at 10:00 a.m.