Police look for man wanted in Pelican Narrows shooting

Pelican Narrows RCMP are looking for public help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the community on Dec. 31.

Tanner Ballantyne, age 23, is being sought by police and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say than on Dec. 1 at about 3:40 am, they received a complaint about a shooting and found an injured adult man at a residence in the community. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of investigation, RCMP have charged Ballantyne, who is also of Pelican Narrows with:

– 1 count, discharge firearm with intent, Section 244, Criminal Code

– 1 count, aggravated assault, Section 268, Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of firearm while unauthorized, Section 92(3)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of weapon contrary to order, Section 117.01(3) Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code

Pelican Narrows RCMP are actively trying to locate and arrest Tanner Ballantyne.

Tanner Ballantyne is described as approximately 5’11” and 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. A photo of him is attached. He has connections to Pelican Narrows and Prince Albert.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Report sightings or information to Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.