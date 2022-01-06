Search continues for man missing from Melfort

Cold weather has prompted another request from RCMP for help in finding a man missing from Melfort for the last three days.

Quade Ballantyne, age 30 was last seen on Kennedy Dr. in Melfort on Jan. 3 in the evening and was not dressed properly for the extreme cold that has blanketed central Saskatchewan for several weeks now.

“We’re experiencing dangerously cold weather right now and that adds to our concerns for Quade,” says S/Sgt. Adare Guest of the Melfort RCMP. “Based on investigation, current search efforts are targeting the City of Melfort and the immediate surrounding area. Police officers continue to conduct searches on foot, by snowmobile and drone in efforts to locate him.”

Police are asking residents of Melfort and the surrounding area to check their properties, particularly outbuildings for signs of Ballantyne or clothing and other items that seem out of place.

Along with police, local fire services, conservation officers, RCMP officers from nearby detachments and the force’s Police Dog Services are all active in the search.

Ballantyne had said he might be heading to Prince Albert but investigation has led officers to focus their efforts in the Melfort area.

Anyone who has information on Quade’s whereabouts should call Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.