Local sporting events postponed

The Prince Albert Raiders’ weekend games against the Swift Current Broncos have been postponed.

The home and home series that was set to be played on Friday and Saturday night has been rescheduled due to players and/or staff being placed in the WHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Four more WHL games have been postponed this weekend. Friday, Jan 7th: Regina at Saskatoon, Victoria at Prince George. Saturday, Jan 8th, Saskatoon at Regina, Victoria at Prince George.

Earlier this week, the WHL also announce that the Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Red Deer Rebels were pausing all team activity.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL’s Chief Medical Health Officer regarding the players and staff entered into the WHL COVID-19 protocols.

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s game against the Broncos at the Art Hauser Centre are asked to keep their tickets, as they will be honoured at the rescheduled date, when it is determined.

The Raiders game wasn’t the only sporting event postponed on Thursday. The Kelly Smith Big 12 high school basketball tournament was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at St. Mary High School. Organizers cancelled it on Thursday. They have not announced a rescheduled date.

The St. Mary senior A girls were set to host 11 teams (Carlton, Estevan, Saskatoon BJM, Melfort, Saskatoon Holy Cross, North Battleford John Paul, Swift Current, Walter Murray, Wynyard, NBCHS, and Lake Lenore) plus their own. It was to be the only home tournament of the year for the St. Mary Sr. Girls team.

The senior A boys basketball teams were ready to play in a tournament in Moose Jaw, but that has also been cancelled.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca