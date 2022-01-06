913 new cases, one additional death

There were 913 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan today as the Omicron variant continues to make itself known.

Of those, the vast majority were people in their 20s to 40s (236 in their 20s, 185 in their 30s and 145 in their 40s).

Another 155 were school aged children and 30 were four or younger. For older age groups, 90 cases were people in their 50s, 45 in their 60s, 16 in their 70s and 11 in people aged 80 or older.

Most of the new cases are in the province’s two largest cities with Saskatoon having 432 and Regina seeing 198 new cases.

The North Central region had 14 new cases, with six of those in Prince Albert (North Central 2) and eight in North Central 3.

The North Central zone now has 181 active cases, an increase of six from yesterday. Nine people remain in hospital and 8,220 people have recovered.

Another 136 doses of vaccine were administered with an additional 75 people now fully vaccinated.

So far, 126,828 doses have been given out in the zone and 60,477 people are fully vaccinated.

Provincially highlights are as follows:

As of January 6, there are 913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 88,638 reported cases

The new cases are located in the Far North West (6), Far North East (3), North West (24), North Central (14), North East (14), Saskatoon (432), Central West (14), Central East (47), Regina (198), South West (18), South Central (27) and South East (50) zones and 66 new cases have pending residence information

-Nine (9) cases were assigned to the North West (from January 1 (3)), Central East (from January 3 (1)), Regina (from December 31 (1), January 1 (1), January 2 (1)), South Central (from January 2 (1)), and South East (from January 2 (1)) zones

-17 SK residents tested positive out-of-province were added to the case counts in the Far North West (from January 2 (1)), Saskatoon (from January 2 (1), January 3 (3), January 4 (3)), Regina (from December 25 (2), January 3 (4), January 4 (2)), and South East (from January 3 (1)) zones

-88,638 cases are confirmed

-21,831 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-20,524 cases are from the North area (9,078 North West, 8,490 North Central, 2,956 North East)

-17,801 cases are from the Regina area

-11,263 cases are from the South area (2,333 South West, 3,360 South Central, 5,570 South East)

-9,496 cases are from the Far North area (4,464 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,491 Far North East)

-6,849 cases are from the Central area (1,602 Central West, 5,247 Central East)

-874 cases have pending residence information

-5,235 cases are considered active and 82,442 cases are considered recovered

Almost one-half (46.1%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

No new case eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and older) was fully vaccinated

As of January 6, a total of 100 individuals are hospitalized, including 88 inpatient hospitalizations and 12 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 100 patients, 50 (50.0 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

The SHA dashboard includes 100 hospitalizations: of those, 42 in-patient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 39 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and seven (7) have not yet been determined. Twelve residents are in ICUs and one of those is an incidental, asymptomatic infection.

One new death reported today. 961 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,345,195 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of January 4, 2022, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,134,543 tests performed per million population and was lower than the national rate of 1,399,555 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 597 (49.5 new cases per 100,000).

Since January 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is under review to ensure that the reports are accurate.