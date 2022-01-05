WHL postpones 4 more games, including 2 in Saskatchewan

The WHL continued its string of postponements on Wednesday, delaying four more games on the schedule due to COVID-19.

A home and home series between Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades has been postponed, along with a home and home series between the Victoria Royals and Prince George Cougars. Both slates of games were scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8.

The WHL issued statement Wednesday night attributing the decision to the large number of players and staff added to the COVID-19 protocol list.