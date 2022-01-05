North Central reported 22 new cases, 7 recoveries, no deaths in Monday COVID update

Health officials reported 537 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 157 recoveries and no deaths.

The province also reported 106 hospitalizations, an increase of 11 from the day before. Thirteen of those patients are in the ICU. Roughly 54.7 per cent of all hospitalized cases involve residents who were not fully vaccinated.

There are now 4,446 active cases in Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 1,398, followed by the Regina Zone with 1,231, and the South East Zone with 305.

The Regina Zone reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 165, followed by the Saskatoon Zone with 130, and the South East Zone with 41.

North Central reported 22 new cases and seven recoveries, bringing the region’s active case total to 175. That’s an increase of 15 cases over the day before. The number of hospitalizations remained unchanged at nine.

Prince Albert reported 16 new cases. North Central Zone 1 reported two, and Zone 3 reported four. There are now 112 active cases in Prince Albert, 34 in North Central Zone 1, and 29 in North Central Zone 3.

The Far North West reported nine new cases and no recoveries. There are now 32 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported four new cases and no recoveries. They now have 41 active cases.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

The North East Zone, which includes Melfort, Nipawin, and Tisdale, reported three new cases and one recovery. There are now 82 active cases in the area.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 549 new cases per day over the past seven days. That number was 202 one week ago.