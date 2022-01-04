WHL pauses team activities for Oil Kings, Warriors, and Rebels

The WHL has postponed five more games after pausing activities for three teams with multiple players and staff recently added to the league’s COVID-19 Protocol List.

The Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels have halted all actions, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, pending further test results. As a result, the WHL has cancelled games between Moose Jaw and Lethbridge on Jan. 7, Edmonton and Red Deer on Jan. 7, Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat on Jan. 8, Lethbridge and Red Deer on Jan. 8, and Edmonton and Medicine Hat on Jan. 9.

The WHL says no other clubs have been impacted at this time. The Oil Kings were in Prince Albert to play the Raiders on Sunday.

All players and staff who tested positive were fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved vaccine.