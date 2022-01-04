Shoal Lake assaults result in charges

Two men are facing charges following series of altercations in Shoal Lake at 8:50 in the evening of New Year’s Day.

Carrot River RCMP said they are investigating serious assaults following reports of a series of altercations between a group of people.

Two men were injured at a residence with one being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other injured man had left the residence in a vehicle, which was then located by police after it had left the community.

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived.

The man was then taken to Saskatoon via STARS with serious injuries.

As a result of investigation, Carrot River RCMP arrested and charged:

Sonny Whitecap, age 25, of Shoal Lake Cree Nation with:

– 1 count, assault causing bodily harm, Section 267(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, assault, Section 266, Criminal Code

– 2 counts, uttering threats, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code

Denzel Head ,age 24, of Shoal Lake Cree Nation with:

– 1 count aggravated assault, Section 268, Criminal Code

Both were scheduled to make their first appearance in Melfort Provincial Court via phone on January 4, 2021.

Carrot River RCMP continues to investigate this incident.