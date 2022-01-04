Prince Albert Police look for accused assailant

Prince Albert RCMP are looking for Durwin Cook, age 52, following an assault at an RV park just south of the city on New Year’s day.

Police say that two men were involved in an altercation and one man is accused of assaulting the other and stealing his vehicle.

The second man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Cook is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of robbery with other offensive weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Cook is described as approximately 5’9” and 155 lb. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Prince Albert RCMP are actively working to locate and arrest him. The stolen vehicle has been located.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts should call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.