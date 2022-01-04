Police execute search warrant as investigation into New Year’s Day homicide continues

Prince Albert police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of 13th Street East on Monday as part of the investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man on Jan. 1.

No arrests have been made, as police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Police also confirmed the identity of the deceased as Alex Whitehead. They completed an autopsy on Tuesday.

Investigators issued a statement Tuesday thanking the public for forwarding video and surveillance cameras to assist in the investigation. Anyone has still has information about Whitehead’s death is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police found Whitehead alive, but suffering from life-threatening injuries after being called to a residence on the 200 block of 13th Street East for a weapons complaint. He was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the incident was not a random act.