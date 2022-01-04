Man missing from Melfort may have gone to Prince Albert

A 30-year-old man has been reported missing from Melfort and could be in Prince Albert.

Quade Ballantyne was reported missing on Jan. 3 at about 10:50 pm

He was last seen on Kennedy Drive that evening and may have been on foot. He was last heard from at about 1:00 am.

His family is concerned as he was not dressed properly for the weather and has not been in contact since.

Quade is 30 years old. He is approximately 5’9” tall with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and running shoes.

Melfort RCMP are actively trying to locate Quade. If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.