Shooting suspect arrested in Flin Flon

An 18-year-old suspect in the shootings of three people in Creighton and Flin Flon has been arrested.

Xander Tardiff was taken into custody by police after being found in the Aspen Grove area of Flin Flon.

Tardiff is charged with second degree murder, discharging a firearm with intent, reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a firearm while prohibited in connection with the incident in Flin Flon.

He is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent and possessing a firearm while prohibited in connection with the incident in Creighton.

At about 12:10 on New Year’s Day, RCMP officers from Creighton and Flin Flon were called to the outside of a community hall on Main Street in Creighton.

They found a 24-year-old man from Cranberry Portage suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in Flin Flon in stable condition.

At 1:05 the same morning, officers received a second report of a shooting on Bellevue Avenue in Flin Flon.

There, officers found a 47-year-old man from The Pas who had been shot and a deceased 26-year-old female from Flin Flon.

The Pas resident was taken to local hospital in stable condition.

Officers confirmed that both incidents were targeted and linked to a single suspect.

A large scale search for Tardiff was launched with Manitoba RCP deploying a number of extra units and officers to the area.

This included officers from its Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, Air Services and a number of officers from neighbouring detachments.

The Saskatchewan RCMP also deployed additional officers from nearby detachments and its Critical Incident Response Team to the scene.

Officers searched a number of locations in Denare Beach, Creighton and Flin Flon.

They found and arrested Tardiff at 11:30 that evening.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear on January 4, 2022, in The Pas provincial court for charges related to the shooting in Flin Flon and in La Ronge provincial court for charges related to the shooting in Creighton.