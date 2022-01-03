Jan. 1 a family tradition for Prince Albert’s New Year’s baby

For Olivia Rae Ruth Hanson, Jan 1 was the first day of the year and the month and first day of her life.

But, as a New Year’s baby in her family, she was not the first. Olivia joins an auntie and grandpa with a January 1 birthday.

She was due on Jan. 3 but came a few days early after 36 hours of labour at 1:42 pm at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

“I was hoping she would have her own special day but she was very determined to come out on the first,” said new mom Jessica Johanson.

“At the end of the day, I was kind of cool that its being kept in the family,” she said.

Jessica’s labour last for 36 hours before the birth.

Jessica and Olivia’s father, Troy Hanson are both from Nipawin, along with extended family.

Even though she joined a line of other members of the family celebrating their births on the first day of the year, Olivia is the first girl in her generation and has four older cousins, all boys.

“I’ve been waiting to have a little girl,” said Troy, who added that she is doing “awesome”, despite Olivia having a rough first night at home.

“It was a surprise but it’s an amazing chapter of life. We’re both pretty excited,” Troy said.

susan.mcneil@paherald.sk.ca