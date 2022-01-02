Thurston will have to wait to make Raider debut

Newly acquired defenceman Trevor Thurston will have to wait an extra week to make his debut with the Prince Albert Raiders after the WHL halted all Lethbridge Hurricanes team activities on Saturday.

The Raiders announced on Sunday that Thurston is listed day-to-day under the league’s COVID protocols. He’s expected to be ready for next weekend’s home-and-home series with the Swift Current Broncos.

Prince Albert acquired Thurston and a sixth round pick in exchange winger Tyson Laventure and defenceman Ross Stanley on Dec. 31. The WHL paused all Hurricanes team activities the next day.

Lethbridge has 14 players on the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List, all of which have either tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms. The move means games with the Calgary Hitmen and Swift Current Broncos will have to be rescheduled.

The Hurricanes are the third WHL team to have their activities temporarily paused due to COVID-19. The Spokane Chiefs halted activities on Nov. 10 after two players tested positive. The Swift Current Broncos did the same on Dec. 30.

The WHL also cancelled a game between the Tri-City Americans and Portland Winterhawks on Dec. 29 after goaltenders on both clubs tested positive.