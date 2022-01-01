RCMP warn public about large police presence in Aspen Grove area of Flin Flon

UPDATE: RCMP did not locate Xander Tardiff in the Aspen Grove area, according to a media update sent out Saturday night. Officers thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation during the search. Efforts are still underway to locate him. Police say he is still armed and dangerous.

RCMP are warning the public about a large police presence in the Aspen Grove area of Flin Flon as part of an ongoing search for a man wanted in connection with an early morning homicide in the community.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Xander Tardiff of Flin Flon, who is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are advised to avoid approaching Tardiff if seen, and immediately call 911. They are also advised to stay away from the Aspen Grove area, and asked to not post or share photos on social media of officers involved in the search.

Tardiff is roughly six feet tall and around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police began searching for him following an investigation into a shooting in Creighton, Sask., and a homicide in that occurred in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2022 in Flin Flon. Police have not released any other details about the two incidents.