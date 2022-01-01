Police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries dies

A 20-year-old man has died of his injuries following an incident in the 200 block of 13th Street East on the morning of Jan. 1.

Police were called to the scene at around 4 a.m. following a weapons complain. On arrival they discovered a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Victoria Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Division continue to investigate at the scene. They do not believe this was a random act. No arrests have been made.

Residents should expect to see a police presence in the area for the rest of the weekend.

Anyone who lives in the 200 or 300 block of 12th or 13th Street East is asked to check their video surveillance systems for suspicious activity between the hours of 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. of Jan. 1 Residents with information about the incident are asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.