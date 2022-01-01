Lethbridge Hurricanes pause team activities due to COVID-19

The WHL has paused all Lethbridge Hurricanes team activities after the club placed 14 players on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

All 14 players have either shown symptoms of COVID or tested positive. The pause means no Hurricane players can take part in on-ice practices or off-ice training pending further test results. It also means the Jan. 1 game against Calgary and Jan. 2 game against Swift Current have all been postponed. New dates have not yet been scheduled.

The Hurricanes completed a three-player deal with the Prince Albert Raiders one day before the WHL shut down all Lethbridge team activities. The Daily Herald has reached out to both organizations for more information about what the pause means for the players involved.