Raiders acquire Thurston from Hurricanes

The Prince Albert Raiders have traded winger Tyson Laventure and forward Ross Stanley to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 19-year-old defenceman Trevor Thurston and a sixth round pick in the 2023 WHL prospects draft.

Thurston has three goals, four assists, and 58 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Hurricanes this season. The Delta, B.C. product has 11 goals and 22 points in his WHL career.

“We are excited to add Trevor to our mix,” Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said in a media release. “He’s a mobile, aggressive defender. He will bring grit, leadership, and stability to our back end.”

Laventure has five goals and nine assist through 23 games with the Raiders this season. The 18-year-old Lloydminster product was picked in the second round of the 2018 prospects draft.

The Raiders originally acquired Stanley from the Edmonton Oil Kings in October in exchange for fellow defenceman Graydon Gotaas. Stanley has six penalty minutes in 19 games with the two clubs so far this season.

The Raiders are back in action on Sunday at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.