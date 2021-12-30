Raiders sign Ritchie to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Prince Albert Raiders have signed Ryder Ritchie to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Ritchie, a forward with the Kelowna Rink Hockey Academy U18 team, was selected 14th overall by Prince Albert in the WHL Prospects draft in December. He’s the fourth player to sign a contract with the Raiders after this year’s draft, joining Cole Peardon, Grady Martin, and Seth Tansem.

“We are excited to add Ryder to our group,” said Raiders Director of Player Personnel Bruno Zarrillo. “He has an elite skill set and elite hockey intelligence. Ryder lives to play hockey.”

In six games this season, Ritchie has two goals and five assists.