Anonymous donation to benefit MS Society of Canada this holiday season

All donations made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada by midnight on Dec. 31 will have triple the impact, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who will triple match each gift up to a total of $200,000.

These year-end donations will go three times as far to provide critical supports and services to people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) and will advance promising research towards finding effective treatments and a cure.

Each day, on average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS. That’s 12 family members, friends and neighbours who are facing a diagnosis that often comes with feelings of isolation, confusion and uncertainty – emotions that have only been heightened by the impacts of a global pandemic.

Donating during the holiday season will make it possible for those who live with MS, and their caregivers and support networks, to face that uncertainty head-on by funding crucial research and support programs.

“Thanks to our supporters, we’ve been able to stand strong during the pandemic. We will continue to be unrelenting in seeking to meet the needs of people affected by MS,” Pam Valentine, President & CEO, MS Society of Canada, said in a release.

“With your help, we can continue to fund critical ground-breaking MS research and providing support services that inch us ever closer to a world without MS.”

Anna Giannakourus of Montreal is one of many people across Canada who have leaned on the MS community throughout her journey with MS. She also sees the value in giving back to that same community who understands her everyday challenges.

“I’ve always been a giving person but after being diagnosed with MS, I’ve made it a priority to donate to help other Canadians living with this disease,” she said in a press release. “What’s important in life is that we connect with others, and we support each other. There’s nothing better than helping people that are in need.”

This year-end triple match opportunity will allow the MS Society to continue providing services and educational resources to those impacted by MS across the country in the new year, with supports ranging from the MS Knowledge Network to the Quality-of-Life Equipment Program.

Year-end donations will also accelerate research invested in by the MS Society to progress treatment and care, understand and halt disease progression, and prevent MS.

In 2021, the MS Society invested more than $2.6 million in funding for new research and awards, made possible through dedicated donors who share the vision of a world free of MS. Ground-breaking discoveries are on the horizon, and it is vital that this momentum continues into 2022 and beyond.

To start the new year strong for the more than 90,000 Canadians affected by MS, visit http://www.mssociety.ca/yearend to donate directly to the MS Society of Canada this holiday season.