SJHL postpones games due to COVID-19

The SJHL announced four games that will be postponed due to possible COVID-19 exposures. The Flin Flon Bombers and La Ronge Ice Wolves had their home and home series, scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, moved to a later date. Also, the Estevan Bruins and Weyburn Red Wings had their home and home set postponed. They were scheduled to play on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. In an SJHL release, a statement said “Players may have been in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases and as a precautionary measure, the postponements will provide more time for extra testing.” A later date for these four games have not been announced yet.