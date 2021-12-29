Province reports 4 deaths related to COVID-19

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three deaths were reported in the South East zone and one death was reported in the Central East zone.

There have been 951 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

There are now 965 total reported Omicron cases with 66 confirmed and 890 probable cases.

Of the total 824 cases screening positive for Omicron including 55 pending location information, 39.8 per cent are in the Saskatoon zone, 27.3 per cent are in the Regina zone and the remaining 271 cases are spread across the remaining zones, with each zone having at least one Omicron case except Far North Central.

Health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central.

This was among 293 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 138 new cases. Of the 83,855 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,645 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 27 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 17 active cases and North Central 3 has seven active cases.

According to the province, 50 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 55.9 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 83 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 47 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 68 receiving inpatient care and 15 in the ICU. North Central has seven patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 200, or 16.6 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,259.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20,119 cases are from the North area (8,936 North West, 8,317 North Central and 2,866 North East).

There were 1,085 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan reported on Tuesday. As of Dec. 29, there have been 1,325,835 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 925 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,796,607.

There were 55 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Wednesday.

According to the province 60,110 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.