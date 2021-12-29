Prince Albert Rotary Club to receive 2020 Premier’s Service Club Award

On Wednesday Premier Scott Moe announced two community organizations that will receive the 2020 Premier’s Service Club Award.

Among those announced was the Rotary Club of Prince Albert.

The 2020 recipients are the Rotary Club of Prince Albert and the Knights of Columbus, Denis Mahoney Council 8215 of Saskatoon.

The Premier’s Service Club Award was established in 2013.

It recognizes non-profit service clubs and fraternal organizations that perform charitable work, either through hands-on efforts or through fundraising for other organizations.

Rotary Club of Prince Albert president Keith Fonstad explained that the club was surprised to receive the recognition.

“As a service club we don’t do the things we do for awards and recognition, right. So it’s nice to be recognized and it’s an honour,” Fonstad said.

“It shows the activity of our club is strong in the fact that we are able to do so many things for the community and then have someone recognize that and put in the effort to make a nomination so we are pretty proud of that. But it’s definitely something that the club will be happy about,” he added.

“It was a pretty active year considering it was still COVID so we are pretty proud of the fact that we are able to make things continue to work. Lots of other clubs and groups haven’t been able to have that level of success and I am proud of our team and our leadership team to be able to keep things moving as a club and stay active and stay healthy that way.”

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 the club was able to hold events in both 2020 and into 2021 including their Wine Premiere, a Valentine’s Day event and their annual Lobsterfest with all of the events adapted.

“So we were able to do three large fundraisers and service projects I guess within the community give people an opportunity to make a social outing in COVID. So that worked out quite well,” he said.

Fonstad explained that the organization was disappointed that their many youth events were canceled.

“We have the Model UN, we have what is called the RYLA, which is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp that happens in Manitoba in the summertime and it went virtual but we didn’t have anyone from Prince Albert participate,” Fonstad said.

There are also four different adventure programs for youth supported by the Rotary.

“We usually send kids out for kind of three days to five days somewhere in Canada and of course those were ll canceled because of extracurricular canceled. So there is one for technology, one for citizenship and one for human rights,” he explained.

Despite these cancellations they were able to support youth in different ways.

“We were still able to provide support to youth through scholarships. We were able to provide a scholarship to I think four schools plus one of the Raiders. We were able to do that during COVID and then we were able to make contributions to a school in Guatemala for an international project and some stuff with additions to their school. And we also were able to provide support to PACI for their commercial kitchen program,” he said.

Premier Moe recognized the importance of Service Clubs in Saskatchewan.

“Service Clubs in Saskatchewan are deeply committed to serving their communities,” Moe said in a release.

“Their fundraisers, programs and services have had an invaluable impact on the people of our province and I offer my sincere congratulations to the recipient organizations.”

The Knights of Columbus, Denis Mahoney Council 8215 of Saskatoon and the Rotary Club of Prince Albert will each be presented with their awards in early 2022.

Fonstad said that he expects to receive a signed certificate from Premier Moe ahead of their first regular meeting of 2022 on Jan. 10, 2022.

Fonstad thanked whomever nominated the club.

“To who it was that nominated us a thank you for recognizing the work that we are doing in the community. It’s just nice to know that it is being recognized and we will continue to keep working to help support our community,” he said.