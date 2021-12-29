Manslaughter charge after Christmas Day investigation on Muskoday

According to RCMP an arrest has been made after an incident on Muskoday First Nation on Christmas Day.

In a release Wednesday morning the RCMP explained that on Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Prince Albert RCMP received a report of an injured male at a residence on Muskoday First Nation.

The adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death was determined to be suspicious in nature.

As a result of collaborative investigation by Prince Albert RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit, Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation and Forensic Identification Sections, 33-year-old

David Duong (1987-11-30) from Muskoday First Nation, was arrested and charged with one count, manslaughter, in relation to the death of Sidney Bear, from Muskoday First Nation.

Duong will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.